India will lose J&K, if Article 35A goes: Vakil

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: President Jammu Kashmir Bachao Tehreek and former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil on Friday said that all the mainstream parties must unite to safeguard Article 35A. He said the mainstream parties should draw a decisive road map to safeguard Article 35A, and in case any fiddling is done with this Article, the mainstream parties should plan to go to any extreme even boycotting the upcoming polls, whether Panchayat polls, Parliamentary or Assembly polls.

In a statement issued here, Vakil said the mainstream parties should stop taking political mileage by just issuing statements in the press rather they should take up a pragmatic approach to stand for the safeguard of Article 35A. “Until the Government of India doesn’t come clear on Article 35A and ensure that it is safeguarded, the mainstream parties should stay away from any poll process,” Vakil said. He said it is imperative on the State leadership to fight the case in Supreme Court with full force and at the same time hold meeting with President, Prime Minister and Home Minister of India on the serious issue, which is a matter of life and death for the people of J&K.

“This situation has been created by Delhi itself. Otherwise in the last 65 years, State has not witnessed such a serious situation.

The leadership in Delhi should know that Article 35A is a jugular vein for India in State, and anyone who tries to cut this vein will bring an end of the relationship of India and State of J&K,” he said.