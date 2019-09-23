India, US committed to eradicate Islamic terrorism: Trump

We gave farewell to Article 370: Modi

AGENCY

New Delhi: Sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Texas, US President Donald Trump said he was committed to fighting radical Islamic terrorism as he understands that border security is a vital issue for India.

The statement was met by a standing ovation by the 50,000 Indian-Americans at the NRG Stadium in Houston, indicating that the issue of terror emanating from Pakistan remains a key concern for the Indian diaspora abroad as well.

“We are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump said during his 30-minute address, adding that border security is vital to both India and the US.

If you ask ‘Howdy, Modi’, I’ll Say-Everything Great in India: Modi

Trump says Border security vital to both America and India

Modi targets Pakistan for support to terrorism

Where were 9/11, 26/11 plotters found? Modi slams Pakistan

India determined for $5 trillion economy: Modi

Article 370 prevented J&K, Ladakh people from development: Modi

Modi asks for standing ovation for President Trump

May God bless you all: Modi ends speech



His statement, which assumes significance ahead of the UN General Assembly session, was also quoted by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet.

“We are looking forward to concluding several new defence deals,” Trump further said.

Trump, who hopes to woo the affluent Indian-American community by attending the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event ahead of next year’s presidential elections, papered over the trade disputes between the two countries underscoring the growing relations.

“India has never invested in the US like it is doing today and it is reciprocal, we are doing the same in India. PM Modi, I look forward to working with you to make our nations more prosperous than ever before… You have never had a better friend in the White House than President Donald Trump,” he said.

The US President reciprocated the effusive praise given by Modi, as he said that the PM was doing an exceptional job in India.

“600 million Indians voted overwhelmingly for prime minister and his party. I join everyone here wishing you happy birthday. India has lifted nearly 300 million people out of poverty,” he said.

Praising the Indian diaspora, Trump said he was proud to have them as Americans. “Indian Americans are pioneering medicine…founding new businesses, providing jobs to thousands. Our people are progressing like never before,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the mega Howdy Modi event on Sunday said the BJP government in India gave farewell to Article 370, which had deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir of development. “Article 370 had deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh of development. Terror and separatist elements were misusing the situation. Now people there have got equal rights,” he said.

Hitting out at Pakistan, Modi said some people had problems with the abrogation of Article 370. “These are the same people who could not govern their own country properly. These are the same people who shield terrorism and nurture it. The whole world knows them very well,” Modi said.

Earlier he introduced US President Donald Trump to the Indian-Americans as a very “special person” who has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere. Addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the NRG Stadium, Modi said it was honour and privilege for him to welcome Trump in this magnificent stadium and magnificent gathering. “Greetings to my fellow Indians in India and around the world. Friends, this morning, we have a very special person with us,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“He (Trump) was a household name even before he went to hold the highest seat in the US,” Modi said while greeting the US president. “His name is familiar to every person on the planet. His name comes up in almost every conversation in the world on global politics,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew a parallel between the 9/11 and 26/11 terror attacks, saying time has come for a “decisive fight” against those who promote and support terrorism, in a veiled attack on Pakistan which is accused of harbouring terror groups.

“Whether it is 9/11 in US or 26/11 in Mumbai, where are these people coming from?” Modi asked while addressing a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event at the packed NRG Stadium in Houston in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

“Time has come for a decisive fight against those who promote and support terrorism,” the Prime Minister said.

India accuses Pakistan of providing safe haven to the terror groups, which carry out attacks in the neighbouring countries.

On September 11, 2001, a series of four coordinated terror attacks by the al-Qaeda terror group killed nearly 3,000 people in the US. Al-Qaeda chief and key planner of the 9/11 attacks, Osama bin Laden, was killed by the US special forces in a covert raid in Pakistan in 2011.

In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in India’s history, 166 people, including six Americans, were killed when 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai in November 2008.