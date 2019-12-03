India to share ‘Governance’ practices with Gambia: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: India has agreed to share best practices in ‘Governance’ with Gambia and work-out a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for refurbishing personnel administration of this African republic. The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) under the Union Ministry of Personnel will extend technical assistance for the purpose.

It was disclosed here on Monday by the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge) MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh during high-level official talks with an 11-member delegation from Gambia, led by Vice Chairman, Gambia Public Service Commission, Awa Auber. The objective of the visit is to study India’s best practices in Public Management, mainly relating to Performance Management System, Recruitment Management System and Civil Services Pension scheme.

Dr Jitendra Singh said India has unveiled several sweeping administrative reforms in last five years under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This included fixing Minimum Pension, innovation in Pension hikes for senior citizens at 80 and 100 years of age, scrapping interviews at lower level recruitment and getting feedback of retiring employees under ‘Anubhav’ scheme.

Dr Jitendra Singh offered to share with Gambia India’s experiences and Best Practices in Good Governance. Gambia can adopt the e-Recruitment, Performance Appraisal and Pension models that have been introduced in India, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) of India is universally acclaimed for its efficient and transparent process of Civil Services recruitment. The Government is also considering feasibility of setting-up the National Recruitment Agency, he added.

Earlier, while welcoming the delegation, Additional Secretary, DARPG, V. Srinivas said they will have opportunity to visit UPSC and learn about Civil Services Recruitment. The delegation will also visit Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and get training on Subordinate Civil Services Recruitment. Among other programmes, they will also visit UIDAI, Passport Sewa Kendra and Delhi Metro. An Interactive Video Conference session has also been planned with the Chairman, Right to Public Services Commission of Government of Maharashtra.

The Gambia delegation also interacted with Secretary, DoPT, Dr C Chandramouli and Additional Secretary DARPG V Srinivas on Performance Management System. Dr C Chandramouli said that the best practices in Personnel Administration in India are represented by the focus on ethics and accountability in Governance with focus on online portals for time bound performance appraisal, statutory constitutional institutions for recruitment like UPSC and Staff Selection Commission and zero tolerance approach towards corruption.