India to retain its position as fastest growing economy: Jaitley

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Guv lauds JU for success in research projects

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday exhorted confidence that India will retain its position of fastest growing economy in the coming decades like China did in the last three decades.

“The way the situation in the world is changing there is a great opportunity that has come in the way of India. The world keep facing its challenges and (in) the last few years India has started leaving its footprints behind.

“And when India is leaving its footprints behind, becoming one of the faster economies in the world, it obviously means that the opportunity for India and Indians is going to increase,” Jaitley said while addressing the 17th convocation of University of Jammu here.

Besides Governor (Chancellor) N N Vohra and Chief Minister (Pro Chancellor) Mehbooba Mufti, Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Union Government, Dr. Nirmal Kumar Singh, Deputy Chief Minister, Prof. Amitabh Mattoo, Advisor to Chief Minister, Ministers, Legislators and many distinguished guests were among those present on the occasion.

The university conferred 185 degrees to candidates, who have qualified for the award of doctor of philosophy in 2015-16 up to December 31, 2016, besides 59 students were awarded gold medals, cash awards and certificates of merit.

The finance minister said: “We are looked at as one of the bright spots in the world, and over the next one or two decades, our potential to retain that position of fast growing economy as China did in the last three decades belongs to India”.

Asserting that the Jammu and Kashmir would have been the most affluent part of the country if not struck by insurgency, Jaitley hoped that the educated youth will lead the state to achieve its objective of bringing peace and ensure development of all the regions.

“I always wonder to myself where does a state like Jammu and Kashmir stand in the whole story. Conceptually, if all is well with a limited population, a large area, the most beautiful spots in the world, handicrafts, a good agriculture and the best of the pilgrim centres, and if all has been well historically, this should have been theoretically the most affluent part of this country.

“But unfortunately, the curse of insurgency struck us and I must say as a tribute to the academic fraternity, I say this because I have the opportunity to interact with students over the last 20 years in the valley as every time there has been a parliamentary delegation, I have had the opportunity of being part of it. Amongst all of the delegations which used to meet us, when I used to come back, the most impressive used to be the students from the university there,” he said.

Jaitley further said the student community, despite living in the midst of a disturbed environment, excelled academically.

“I am sure, it is quite likely that ultimately it is this resilience and the opportunity that they see for themselves, which is an opportunity, which probably may end up bringing what is the ultimate objective as far as the state is concerned, which is to bring peace in the state and work for the development of the state,” he added.

The finance minister said Jammu and Kashmir was a challenging state to govern and requires a lot of determination, statesmanship, capacity to face criticism and yet be able to work effectively towards the twin objective of bringing the stable peaceful society and ensure the development of all the regions.

The minister agreed with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who sought support of the Centre in taking the state to new heights, and said there are some factors which would remain constant like pilgrim centres, the potential of tourism and agriculture, but a large investment in the human resources of the state in terms of skill development and in terms of education will definitely make a huge difference.

“We need to work together to create a quality infrastructure in the state highways, tunnels and connectivity and that is something which is being attempted,” he said, adding that the states away from ports face the challenges as far as trade, manufacturing are concerned except the local produce.

“Some of the areas have a geographical disadvantage. We need not merely isolated centres of excellence, but we need a whole sea of them. We don’t need islands of excellence but we need whole ocean of them,” Jaitley said.

He noted that the state is famous for its handicrafts but today’s world requires people with skills to deal with almost any profession.

“Those who do not get the benefit of highest level of education as far as quality is concerned certainly can be skilled to enter into various professions,” he added.

The minister advised the students to broaden their horizon and look almost everywhere, inside and outside the country to take advantage of the globalised world.

“There is a demographic differential, which is taking place and the demographic differential is that there are many societies across the world, which have lesser number of people who can manage their economies. Therefore, they are looking at men of talent, the best minds to come from elsewhere in order to run their system,” he said, adding that there is a huge scope and look beyond the geographical boundaries and think in terms of not merely baby steps.

Addressing the gathering, Governor N N Vohra thanked Jaitely for accepting his request and agreeing to address the Convocation of this University. He conveyed his best wishes to all the passing out scholars for their future careers and congratulated all those who had won medals and awards.

Lauding the achievements of the University, Governor noted that in the arena of the sciences, particularly Physics, Electronics and Biotechnology, this University has secured outstanding achievements and international recognition. He complimented the Faculties and scholars who have been involved in successful research projects which have won laurels for this institution.

Chancellor observed that institutions of higher learning assume relevance and become important only when their Faculties and scholars get involved in researching and finding solutions to the major problems which are faced by the people living in the State, in the region and all over the country. He appreciated that the Biotechnology Department of this University is presently involved in researches on certain problems which are faced by horticulturists in our State and in all other parts of the country where apples are grown and observed that culmination of this ongoing research project shall engender an outcome which is truly revolutionary in increasing the productivity of apple cultivation all over the country.

Chancellor stressed on the crucial responsibility of the VC and all members of the faculty to take interest and get involved in the character building of students. He observed that it was extremely important that besides doing well in their studies, and securing degrees and awards, our youth must imbibe moral and ethical values.

He advised that the men and women who pass out of the Universities need to get meaningfully involved with the resolution of societal problems and should become responsible for utilizing their knowledge and skill for promoting the welfare of the less advantaged segments of the societies in which they live. He appealed that all those who were passing out must devote at least some of their time and resources towards spreading literacy and undertaking any task, no matter how small, which will contribute towards the alleviation of poverty and promotion of human welfare.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Prof. R. D. Sharma expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister for attending the 17th Convocation and thanked the Chief Minster for her presence. He thanked Governor N.N.Vohra for taking keen interest in every aspect of the University and also for his guidance and support that has helped in achieving great milestones in its journey towards excellence.

Prof. Sharma congratulated all the awardees and said that they are the greatest assets and today marks the day of their scholastic achievements.

Presenting his report, the Vice Chancellor highlighted some of the achievements of the University of Jammu, since the last Convocation Ceremony held in April 2016.

He said that the University of Jammu has recently been accredited as ‘A+’ Grade University by National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC) of India. University has also achieved a unique distinction of being ranked at 63rd among the top 100 Universities of the country by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) introduced by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). The University has also been identified as one of the few Universities for special grant under RUSA.

At the outset, the Academic Procession was led by Dr. Meenakshi Kilam, Registrar, JU followed by Sanjeev Mahajan, Controller of Examinations. The Chancellor, the Pro-Chancellor, Union Finance Minister, Vice-Chancellor, Members of the University Council, Syndicate and the Academic Council joined the procession.

Dr Kilam declared Open the 17th Convocation and initiated the proceedings.

Around 185 Doctorate of Philosophy and 59 Gold Medals and certificates were awarded to the candidates for the session 2015-16. These include Science Faculty- 49 Degrees; Life Sciences-33; Arts- 48; Social Sciences-23; Mathematical Sciences-06; Business Studies-20; Education-3; Law -3 and 59 Gold Medal/ Certificates were also awarded.

Kavinder Gupta, Speaker, Legislative Assembly, Chairman State Accountability Commission, Vice Chancellors of all the Universities of the Central and State, Director IIM Sirmour, Senior Government Officers, Faculty members and Officers of the University, students, scholars and staff of the University were also present.