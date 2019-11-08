India to host second successive men’s Hockey WC in 2023

AGENCY

LAUSANNE: India will host the Men’s Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time after the country was picked to host the game’s showpiece event in 2023 by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) here on Friday. According to the FIH, the Men’s Hockey World Cup will be held in India from January 13 to 29. In another decision made by the Executive Board during the FIH’s last meeting of the year, Spain and the Netherlands were named as the co-hosts of the 2022 Women’s World Cup scheduled to be held from July 1 to 22.

The venues will be announced by the host nations at a later date. India will, thus, become the first country to stage four men’s Hockey World Cups after having hosted the showpiece in 1982 (Mumbai), 2010 (New Delhi) and 2018 (Bhubaneswar). The Netherlands’ had hosted three men’s tournaments.