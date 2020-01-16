India to host 10th Asian Wushu C’ship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Technical Chair- man, Wushu Federation of Asia (WFA) and Executive Member of International Wushu Federation, Jian Xiaobing and Office Secretary WFA, Cristina Chan on Thursday visited the India Olympic Association (IOA) office.

They met Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra President and other officials of the IOA.

The President of Wushu Association of India, Bhupender Singh Bajwa briefed the president IOA that India is hosting 10th Asian Wushu Championship at IG Stadium from November 2 to 8, 2020 wherein over 600 players from 32 countries will participate. Dr. Batra assured full support from the Indian Olympic Association for the grand success of the event.

Later, the delegation met the Joint Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Inderjeet Dhameja. He also assured full support from the ministry.

The other officials who attended the meeting were Vijay Saraf and Manish Kacker Vice Presidents, Suhel Ahmed (General Secretary), Shivendra Nath Dubey (Treasurer), Sudershan (Joint Secretary) and Kuldeep Handoo (National Chief Coach of india).