India spinner Ashwin signs up with Yorkshire for county stint

London: Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will play for Yorkshire during this year’s English County Championship, the club said on Thursday.

Ashwin, 33, who will play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League, will be Yorkshire’s main overseas spinner following South African Keshav Maharaj’s stint in 2019.

Ashwin is scheduled to feature in a minimum of eight County Championship fixtures for the White Rose next season after the conclusion of his IPL commitments followed by a short period of rest at the BCCI’s request.

It will be Ashwin’s third county stint, having represented Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire in the past.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Yorkshire, a club with a wonderful history and a fantastic fan base. I think our team looks extremely talented with some superb pace bowlers and exciting batsmen,” Ashwin told the club’s website.