India rising

Dear Editor,

US-based rating agency Moody’s on Friday upped India rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed its rating outlook to ‘stable’ to ‘positive’ bringing it to the level of the Philippines.

This upgradtion will boost the confidence of the business world and increase the investment in India by foreign investor {which was already at the decent rate}. It shows the changing of world’s perception toward India now world sees India as a place of investment. This comes within a week of 30 place upgradation in India ranking in World Bank ease of doing business ranking to 100.

This will help in clearing the doubt on the government economic and institutional reforms like GST and demonetisation.

Vishu Adhana

IIMC Jammu