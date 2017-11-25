India rising

Dear Editor,
US-based rating agency Moody’s on Friday upped India rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed its rating outlook to ‘stable’ to ‘positive’ bringing it to the level of the Philippines.
This upgradtion will boost the confidence of the business world and increase the investment in India by foreign investor {which was already at the decent rate}. It shows the changing of world’s perception toward India now world sees India as a place of investment. This comes within a week of 30 place upgradation in India ranking in World Bank ease of doing business ranking to 100.
This will help in clearing the doubt on the government economic and institutional reforms like GST and demonetisation.
Vishu Adhana
IIMC Jammu
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Padmavati’ row: No shooting for 15 mins across India tomorrow
IFFI director asks ‘S Durga’ maker to submit censored version
Reverence doesn’t mean you issue threats: Karan Singh on ‘Padmavati’ row
Actors booked for ‘forging’ documents to evade MV tax
How ‘Prem Kahani’ helped bring back the romance of Opera House
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper