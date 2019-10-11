India reach 356/3 at lunch on day two

Pune: India reached 356 for three at lunch on day two of the second Test against South Africa here on Friday.
Brief scores:
India 1st innings: 356 for 3 in 113 overs (Virat Kohli batting 104, Ajinkya Rahane batting 58; Kagiso Rabada 3/65).
