India post imposing 392/4 against Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

Mohali: India posted an imposing 392 for 4 against Sri Lanka in the second one-dayer of the three-match series here today.

Skipper Rohit Sharma blasted an unbeaten 208 to anchor the Indian innings, while Shreyas Iyer (88 off 70 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) were the other contributors.

Brief Score:

India: 392 for four in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 208 not out; Thisara Perera 3/80). (PTI)