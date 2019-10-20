India, Philippines commit to continue cooperation in fighting terrorism

Agency

Manila: India and Philippines have strongly condemned terrorism and committed to continue their cooperation in fighting the global menace as President Ram Nath Kovind and his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte expressed optimism about a stronger future partnership between the two nations.

Kovind arrived in the Philippines on Thursday as part of his five-day state visit to the country.

“India and Philippines strongly condemn terrorism and commit to continue their cooperation in fighting this global menace! Defence and Maritime security emerge as a new focus area!” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet on Saturday.

Kovind and Duterte “reaffirmed warm and friendly bilateral relations, and expressed optimism about a stronger future partnership between India and Philippines”, he added.

President Duterte, Kumar said, recognises India’s growing role in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Phillipines is a key country in India’s ‘Act East’ Policy in ASEAN and Indo – Pacific,” Kumar tweeted.