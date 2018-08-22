India-Pak troops exchange sweets at Chakan Da Bagh

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Indian and Pakistan Army exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha on 22 Aug 2018 at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point.

The sweet exchange was proposed by Pakistan Army by hotline in the morning today. Compliments were exchanged in an atmosphere of bonhomie and festivity. The sweets exchange event is an appreciated gesture from both countries and is expected to go a long way in promoting peace, harmony and compassion in the true spirits of the festival.