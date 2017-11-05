India, Pak should take steps to restore peace along LoC: Farooq

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday called on India and Pakistan to take effective and urgent measures to restore peace along the Line of Control (LoC).

He said people on the either side of the LoC bear the brunt of cross-border hostilities and appealed to the two nuclear-powered countries to follow the tenets of the 2003 ceasefire agreement in letter and spirit.

Abdullah, who was re-elected as party president recently, is on four-day tour to border areas of north Kashmir.

His first public outreach programme started from Karnah near the LoC in Kupwara district.

He impressed upon India and Pakistan to ensure hassle free movement of people on both sides of the LoC.

“It has come to our notice that unnecessary hurdles are being created to stop people from meeting their relatives on either side of LoC. This has to stop and government must take a lead in providing travel and necessary documents from the concerned authorities to those who intend to travel. So far the present government has miserably failed in addressing such genuine demands,” he said.