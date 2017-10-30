India not unaffected by global challenges like terrorism, radicalisation: Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said the world is facing challenges like terrorism and radicalisation, and India is not unaffected by such threats.

He said the next five years would be crucial for security forces in resolving challenges related to terrorism and communalism, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast and left wing extremism-affected areas of the country.

Addressing IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (NPA) here, Singh advised the passing out cadets to take a vow to eradicate such problems.

“Today, the world is engulfed by the fear of terrorism and radicalisation. Outfits such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda are killing innocent people across the globe and there is a threat from nuclear arms. People are facing the issues of cyber attacks. These organisations are continuously coming out with newer ideas,” the home minister said.

“India is not isolated from these developments. One of our neighbouring country is constantly engaged in encouraging terrorists… We should take a vow to eradicate problems like terrorism, extremism and fundamentalism in the next five years,” Singh said.

He said the government has registered certain gains against terrorism and left wing extremism in the recent times and there is a need to maintain that momentum.

The Centre has recently allocated Rs 25,000 crore for modernisation of police forces in the country, Singh said.

He advised the cadets to follow four principles — hard work, honesty, positive attitude and judicious decision — in their career.

The home minister also announced a grant of Rs 5 crore to the NPA Welfare Society.

As many as 136 probationers, including 14 from other countries, graduated from the academy today after undergoing training for 45 weeks. (PTI)