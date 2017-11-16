India not in the list of world’s 200 universities

Dr. Banarsi Lal & Dr. P Sharma

None of the Indian universities is in the list of world’s top 200 universities. Indian universities have fared poorly in the Times Higher Education University Ranking. India’s top ranking university IISc has also fallen in the 201-250 group to the 251-300 group. Universities need additional funding for the development of infrastructure and academics. Indian universities are slipping down the order when the other Asian universities in China, Hong Kong and Singapore are consistently improving their rank. Oxford University is at first rank in the world followed by Cambridge. Indian universities have been slipped down from their previous ranking and none of them features in first 200 universities in the world. While considering the ranking of the universities proportion of international students, number of undergraduate students, research output, citations received by the faculty, research funding, student-teacher ratio is taken into consideration. Most of the Indian premier institutes cater to only one particular stream such as engineering or management etc. which reduces the variety and research. Students’ intake and corresponding faculty is also smaller in the Indian universities as compared to the world universities. Research citations are also less in the Indian universities. The Indian education system needs to revamp and more efforts are needed in the research, research funding and infrastructure of the Indian universities.

Quality education is said to be key instrument for the development of any society and is considered as the backbone of any nation in the world. An intelligent society always likes to invest in the quality education for its future generations. It has been observed that the private institutions provide good quality education as compared to the government institutions. These private institutions are meant for only the financially sound candidates and government institutions are left for the poor or middle class candidates. In order to improve the quality of education every year the government spends huge amount of money on the government educational institutions. There is urgent need to provide the quality and equitable education for all with a common curriculum. Professionally qualified and trained teachers are needed to impart the quality education. We just think for the enrolment and not for the children’s learning. It is astonishing that there is 97 per cent enrolment in 5th class, 35 per cent in 12th class and less than 20 per cent in higher education and around half of our graduates are unemployable in any sector.

We all know about the campus selections in the Engineering, MBA or other colleges. Top IT companies visit Arts and Science Colleges to select the graduates in Computer Science, Physics, Statistics, and Mathematics etc. for different IT based jobs. The recruiting team says that these graduates are trained for a short period and then the jobs are offered to them. Now the education systems is globally changing and in this global interaction thousands of youngsters are going abroad for higher education and many of the youths are coming to the Indian universities from across the globe. The education system in India has become more global than thousands years ago when the Chinese monks came to Nalanda to learn more about Buddhism in India. Now with the winds of change blowing across the different continents, the youths too have to embrace the whole world in one sweep, for knowledge boundaries and narrow confines. Now every Indian can be said as the world citizen and the whole world is now the job market for him.

The Indian youth needs to hone his skill in such a way that he can not only become a job-seeker but a job-giver. The entrepreneurs like Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, L.NMittal etc. are not made in a day. They acquired quality education, perseverance and positive attitude. In present era they are said to be the stars in the business world. They have spread their empires far and wide across the globe. L.N Mittal is a symbol of Indian Ex-President Dr A. P. J Abdul Kalam who has projected the Indian youths. In an interaction with school children, a child asked to Dr.Kalam that whether there would be enough jobs in India for all of them when they would be grown up. He answered in a very simple way that there would be no dearth of jobs if many of you grow up to become job- providers, instead of becoming job-seekers.

(To be continued)