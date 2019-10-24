India needs to amend its nuclear doctrine

Lt Gen Harbhajan Singh (Retd)

India suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of China in the short war of October-November 1962. On October 16, 1964, China carried out its first nuclear test. This added a new dimension to the threat to India’s security and provided the impetus to India for developing nuclear weapons as a means of deterring Chinese aggression. Consequently, India tested its first nuclear device on May 18, 1974.

Pakistan began the process for developing nuclear weapons in January 1972 after losing East Pakistan as a result of the 1971 war. It, perhaps, secretly tested its nuclear devices in China in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Pakistan carried out the first nuclear test openly on May 28, 1998, a few weeks after India’s second nuclear test. Since then, it has made noteworthy strides in the areas of nuclear weaponisation and missiles.

Therefore, it needs to be realised that India developed nuclear weapons primarily to deter China from any military adventure across the Himalayas.

India’s nuclear doctrine of the NFU (No First Use) and CMD (Credible Minimum Deterrence) was made public in August 1999. In 2003, the Cabinet Committee on Security debated the 1999 doctrine, but no changes were promulgated. However, it is not essential to publicise a nuclear doctrine. Mere signals resulting in ambiguity can also serve the required purpose, ie information warfare.

India has developed a Nuclear Triad capability (ability to launch nuclear missiles from the air, ground and submarines) in order to survive and retaliate with nuclear weapons against a first use nuclear strike, as part of its CMD doctrine. India also has Agni missiles which have ranges covering territories much beyond China. This prevents China and Pakistan from nuclear-blackmailing India.

China is the only other nuclear nation in addition to India that professes to follow the doctrine of NFU. However, Chinese sources have made statements that their NFU commitment is not applicable to the areas which Beijing claims. Also, they have mentioned some red lines, which if crossed, would invite a nuclear attack. In this context, it is relevant to point out that China lays claims to Arunachal Pradesh and certain areas along India’s border with Tibet.

Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine is India-specific and stipulates deterrence by “guaranteeing an immediate massive retaliation by nuclear weapons” against a ground and air attack which crosses certain red lines. To counter India’s Cold Start Doctrine, Pakistan has added the use of TNWs (Tactical Nuclear Weapons) against Indian troops.

India has set up an elaborate nuclear command and control organisation with alternative command post, communications and Triad to absorb the first strike. This makes the Indian doctrine quite potent.

However, our nuclear doctrine suffers from some serious infirmities. The current nuclear doctrine only deals with a nuclear conflict scenario. It does not get meshed with the territorial security of the nation, which is the main Indian concern vis-a-vis China and due to which India went nuclear. China has become much stronger in conventional forces. India’s strategy has to be to deter/dissuade China from embarking on any large-scale offensive. This cannot be achieved by increasing ground and air forces. Also, due to the strategic nexus between China and Pakistan, India will have to keep considerable forces on its western front.

The Indian strategy to deter China must, therefore, include using our comprehensive military potential, including the use of tactical nuclear weapons (TNWs).

Escalation leading to MAD scenario

India’s doctrine envisages using ‘massive nuclear retaliation’ in case an adversary resorts to first use of any kind of nuclear device, even a TNW.

It implies that if Pakistan uses a sub-kiloton nuclear weapon to wipe out an offensive Indian Army division/brigade in the desert of Rajasthan, India would immediately drop a number of strategic nuclear bombs on Pakistan cities and strategic targets. And it is implicit that in return, Pakistan would nuke Delhi, Mumbai, Jodhpur, Chandigarh etc.

Whatever the doctrine, in practice, the moment Indian troops are attacked by a TNW, there would be intense diplomatic pressure on India to not retaliate with nuclear weapons. Certainly not with strategic weapons and escalate the situation. The Indian leadership is most likely to succumb to such international pressure. A graduated nuclear response with TNWs is likely to be tolerated, though.

Also, in such a scenario, will the Indian political leadership have the courage to bear the consequences of creating a situation for MAD (Mutual Assured Destruction)? This is highly doubtful.

In view of the above, such a theoretical nuclear doctrine, which envisages raising the stakes from a tactical to a strategic level suddenly, seems “less of deterrence and more of pretence.”