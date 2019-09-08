India has lost eminent jurist, seasoned parliamentarian: Manmohan on Jethmalani’s demise

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday condoled the demise of Ram Jethmalani, saying in his death India has lost an eminent jurist, an able administrator and a seasoned parliamentarian.

Eminent jurist and former Union minister Jethmalani passed away on Sunday at the age of 95, his family members said. He was not keeping well for a few months.

“Deep condolences on the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani. In his death India has lost an eminent jurist, an able administrator and a seasoned parliamentarian,” Singh said in his condolence message. (PTI)