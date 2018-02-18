India giving befitting reply to Pakistan: Rajnath

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Bareilly: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India is giving a befitting reply to the nefarious activities of Pakistan.

Singh, who was here to attend a programme at Rohilkhand University, also said talks and terrorism cannot go hand in hand.

“India is giving a befitting reply to the nefarious activities of Pakistan… Talks and terrorism cannot go on concurrently,” he told newspersons.

Replying to a question on withdrawal of cases against stone pelters in Kashmir, he said it is being done only in “cases of first time offenders caught for the first time”.

“The government does not want to keep someone confined in the jail … Some of them have come back to the mainstream… But action will be taken against anyone who indulges in wrong tactics,” he said.

Asked about the Punjab National Bank scam, he said “every paisa will be realised and the culprits will be caught”.

The Home Minister touched volley of subjects ranging from external threat to nation to its economy. He said that India will emerge as an economic super-power by 2030 but it will never create any pressure or fear in the world.

He said the country’s world-wide prestige has grown in the recent past and the young people need to work dedicatedly in the field of knowledge and science to ensure that no one can stop India from becoming a world leader.

“The country, which is at present ranked tenth economically in the world, will take the fifth spot by 2030. It will be an economic super-power…But this does not mean that it will create any pressure or fear in the world. Rather, it will be the ‘Vishwa Guru’ (world leader) along with which the entire world will progress,” Singh said.

“The world is aware of the nationalist and cultural strength of the country,” the minister said, adding that the time has now come for the youth to see the reality and work towards taking the country ahead.

“Whenever any big change has come, it has been on the strength of youth power… Till the young people keep working, no one can stop the country from marching ahead,” he said. Union minister Santosh Gangwar also spoke on the occasion.