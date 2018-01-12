India gets tough, says talks and terror don’t go together

Agency

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday acknowledged that the National Security Advisors of India and Pakistan held secret talks on cross-border terrorism last month.

“I am agreeing that talks took place & our issue was eliminating terrorism from the region, we, of course, raised the issue of cross-border terrorism in those talks,” said minister spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on NSA level talks between India and Pakistan.

‘We have said terror and talks cannot go together but talks on terror can definitely go ahead,’ MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Pakistan

A day after the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav met him in Islamabad, Indian National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and is Pakistani counterpart Lt General Nasir Khan Janjua (retired) reportedly met for secret talks in Thailand capital Bangkok on December 26, 2017.