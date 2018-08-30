India expected to surpass Britain to become world’s 5th largest economy next yr: FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said India is expected to surpass Britain next year to become world’s fifth largest economy.
“This year, in terms of size, we have overtaken France. Next year we are likely to overtake Britain. Therefore, we will be the fifth largest (economy),” he said here.
Other economies in the world is growing at much lesser rate, he said, adding that India has the potential to be among top three economies of the world in the next 10-20 years. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I get scared easily, says Shraddha Kapoor
Imtiaz Ali brings out the best in every actor, love to work with him: Pooja Hegde
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Cirque De Soleil give breathtaking closure to LFW Winter/Festive 2018
I always feel like an outsider: Shruti Haasan
Advisor Kumar urges film fraternity to revive its ‘old connection’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper