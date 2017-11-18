India dismissed for 172 at lunch on day 3

Kolkata: India were allout for 172 in their first innings at lunch on the third day of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens here today.
Brief Score:
India 1st innings: 172 in 59.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 52; S Lakmal 4/26). (PTI)
