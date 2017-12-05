India declare second innings on 246/5

New Delhi: India declared their second innings at 246 for five on the fourth day of the third and final cricket Test against Sri Lanka here today.

India set Sri Lanka a target of 410 for victory.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka: 373 all out

India: 536/7d & 246 for 5 decl in 52.2 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 67, Virat Kohli 50, Rohit Sharma 50 not out). (PTI)