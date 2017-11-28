India crush Sri Lanka by innings and 239 runs

Agency

NAGPUR: A ruthless India equalled their biggest victory margin when they decimated a lacklustre Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs in the second cricket Test, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, here.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (4/63) completed a coveted personal milestone of fastest 300 Test wickets in 54 games beating Dennis Lillees previous record of 56 matches. The victory margin was identical to Indias Test victory against Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2007 when Rahul Dravid was captain.

Ashwin, who had a match-haul of 8 for 130, bowled Lahiru Gamage with a doosra to bring down curtains on one of the most lop-sided Test matches in recent times.

The celebrations were very muted with teammates shaking hands with Ashwin before quietly walking off the field. Skipper Dinesh Chandimal (61) was the only Sri Lankan batsman to show some resistance as others never matched up to what is required to play the highest level of international cricket.

The manner of abject surrender in this Test match would certainly hurt the island nation, which till a few years back was a force to reckon in international cricket. Just like the Test matches in Sri Lanka, they lost the Test match well inside three and a half days.

Ishant Sharma (2/43) looked menacing as he bowled short and quick while Ravindra Jadeja (2/28) was the beneficiary of some sharp fielding from Murali Vijay and indiscretion from the part of opposition batsmen.

Umesh Yadav (2/30) had a chance of completing his 100 wickets in Test but fell one short as the Tamil Nadu tweaker got to his milestone first. Dimuth Karunaratne (18) was the first to get out when he tried to flick Jadeja and Murali Vijay standing at short leg had the ball jam into him. The Tamil Nadu player showed good reflexes as Karunaratne was left stunned.

Lahiru Thirimanne (23), currently a senior player in the team stunned one and all when he chased a wide delivery from Umesh Yadav to hand Jadeja at the point the simplest of catches. It was a shocking dismissal as the ball was on the imaginary sixth stump and should have been left alone. Former captain Angelo Mathews (10) was expected to show some responsibility while batting alongside Chandimal but his choice of shot also left a lot to be desired. Having hit Jadeja for a six over long-on, he tried the same shot over long-off but failed to clear Rohit Sharma at mid-off. The former skipper is a pale shadow of his self and questions have been raised about his form and commitment which has been hurting Lankan cricket for some time now. Mathews used to look a fine player when Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara were around but post their retirement, he has not been able to find his mojo.