India, China hold border personnel meeting on Diwali

State Times News

JAMMU: A ceremonial border personnel meeting was held on the occasion of Diwali between armies of India and China in Eastern Ladakh on Saturday. A cultural programme showcasing vibrant Indian culture and traditional grandeur was held following the meeting, a Defence spokesperson said.

The meeting was conducted at Indian BPM Huts at Chushul Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points of Eastern Ladakh, he said. The Indian delegation was led by Brigadier H S Gill and Col Manoj Kumar, while Senior Col Yin Hong Chen and Lt Col Lee Ming Ju led the Chinese delegation, the spokesman said.

The border personnel meeting was marked by lighting of traditional lamp by both the delegation leaders followed by ceremonial address wherein both the sides highlighted strengthening relations at all levels and increasing bonhomie between the two nations. “The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the border. Both sides also sought to maintain peace and tranquility along border,” the spokesman said.