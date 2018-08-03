India, China armies want to improve ties along LAC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army and its Chinese counterpart have expressed mutual desire to maintain peace and improve relations at the functional-level along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a defence official said on Thursday.

The ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) was held yesterday on the occasion of China’s PLA Day at Chinese BPM hut of Chushul-Moldo meeting point in eastern Ladakh, Srinagar-based Defence Spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said in a press statement here.

He said the ceremonial BPM was marked by saluting of National Flags by delegation members.

The ceremonial address by both delegation leaders included exchange of greetings and vote of thanks and reflected the mutual desire for improving relations at functional-level at the border. Thereafter, a cultural programme showcasing Chinese culture and traditional grandeur was organised, the spokesman said. He said both the delegations interacted in a free and congenial environment.