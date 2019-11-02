India calls upon SCO member-states to work together to defeat terrorism, combat climate change

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: India on Saturday called upon the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to strengthen and implement all existing international laws “without exception and double standards” to combat terrorism and its enablers.

Addressing the 18th meeting of Council of Heads and Governments (CHGs) of the SCO countries as the special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent in Uzbekistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the SCO, of which Pakistan is also a member, to work together in defeating challenges like terrorism, climate change, endemic poverty, under development, pandemics and inequality.

Singh “called upon the member countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to strengthen and implement all existing international laws and mechanisms, without exceptions or double standards, to combat terrorism and its enablers”, according to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry here.

“Terrorism continues to disrupt our societies and undermine our developmental endeavours. It is important for SCO countries to come together to deal with this menace, Singh added.

Emphasising that “unilateralism and protectionism have done good to none”, he reiterated India’s commitment to a transparent, rules-based, open, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its centre.

We need approaches, which are inclusive, transparent and firmly anchored in multilateralism. Successful multilateralism also needs adherence to core principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference and mutual cooperation, he added.

Singh also said India is ready to share its experience and expertise in skill development and capacity building in areas such as telemedicine, medical tourism, resource mapping, launching of satellites, agricultural education and effective and affordable pharmaceuticals.

He congratulated Russia for successfully holding the SCO joint military exercise ‘CENTER 2019’ in Orenburg, aimed at evolving drills of the participating armies in the fight against international terrorism.

Singh also voiced the government’s resolve of providing an enabling economic ecosystem for partner countries to invest and do business in India.