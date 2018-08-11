India all out for 107 in 1st innings

Agency
London: India were reduced to 107 for 10 at stumps on a rain-hit second day of the second cricket Test.
Skipper Virat Kohli (24) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) along with other batsmen failed to counter England seamers led by James Anderson (5/20).
Under intense cloud cover, the Indian top-order had a testing time against Anderson and Stuart Broad (0-7). Vijay looked to leave well, but played an uncharacteristic flick shot to a late outswinger from Anderson, and was bowled for a five-ball duck.
Brief Scores: India 107 in 35.2 overs (Virat Kohli 23, Ravi Ashwin 29, Jimmy Amderson 5/20, Chris Woakes 2/19) vs England.
