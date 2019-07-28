India A completes formalities on final day for easy win over Windies A

Agency NORTH SOUND: India A completed the formalities, though not without hiccups, to notch up a six-wicket win over West Indies A on the fourth and final day of the first unofficial Test here on Saturday. Set a target of 97 for victory, India needed just 68 runs on the final day and they did it in 19.3 overs but at the expense of three wickets. After resuming at 29 for 1, overnight batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran (27) lasted just six balls in the morning as he fell to Chemar Holder for the addition of just four runs to his individual and team total. Captain Hanuma Vihari (19) and Srikar Bharat (28) then stitched 49 runs for the third wicket from 13 overs to take India A to the threshold of victory before they got separated. Bharat was out at team score of 82 for 3 and Vihari also got out soon after as India A were reduced to 90 for 4. But first innings half centurions — Wriddhiman Saha (9 not out) and Shivam Dube (4 not out) — took the team to 97 for 4 for an easy win at the end. For West Indies A, Holder (1/33), Jomel Warrican (1/7) and Rahkeem Cornwall (2/18) took wicket apiece on the final day.
SCORE BOARD
West Indies A 1st Innings 228/10
India A 1st Innings 312/10
West Indies A 2nd Innings
MV Hodge c Vihari b Nadeem 36
JL Solozano c Vihari b Nadeem 11
SSJ Brooks (c) c †Saha b Nadeem 53
RL Chase c †Saha b Dube 32
J Blackwood c Vihari b Mohammed Siraj 25
JN Hamilton † c Vihari b Nadeem 00
RRS Cornwall c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Siraj 00
JA Warrican c Panchal b Mohammed Siraj 11
CK Holder lbw b Nadeem 04
ML Cummins not out 00
SH Lewis absent hurt
Extras 08
Total 180/10
India A 2nd Innings
PK Panchal c Brooks b Cornwall 05
AR Easwaran c Blackwood b Holder 27
GH Vihari (c) c Cornwall b Warrican 19
KS Bharat c Brooks b Cornwall 28
WP Saha † not out 09
S Dube not out 04
Extras 05
Total 97/4
