India 245 for 2 at lunch on day 1 of third Test

New Delhi: Electing to bat, India were 245 for two at tea on the opening day of the third cricket Test against Sri Lanka at Feroz Shah Kotla ground, here today.

Murali Vijay (101) and skipper Virat Kohli (94) were at the crease for the hosts.

India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan (23), who became off- spinner Dilruwan Perera’s 100th Test victim, and Cheteshwar Pujara (23) in the morning session.

