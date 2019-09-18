Independent Councillors of JMC highlight issues

State Times News

JAMMU: Independent Councillors of Jammu Municipal Corporation highlighted problems being faced by Councillors as well as people living within municipal area.

“Councillors as well as people living within municipal area had high hope that Centre will releases huge funds for developmental activities because election of ULB’s were conducted after 13 years,” Sham Lal Basson, one of the Councillors, told reporters here on Thursday.

Councillors demanded release of funds, appointment of additional Safaikaramcharis to each ward of JMC, to hold enquiry and clarify the corruption charges during next General Body Meeting, transparency in the working of Jammu Municipal Corporation, regular council meetings, empowerment of standing committees. etc.

They said funds to the tune of Rs. 5 lakh be allotted to each councilor which can be started without the process of E-tendering.

Other present in the press conference include Vijay Choudhary, Ashok Singh Manhas, Amit Gupta, Prof. Yudhvir Singh, Anita Sharma, Jagdish Raj Sharma, Anu Bali, Sandhya Gupta, Shamma Akhtar, Inder Singh Sudan, Sucha Singh, Rani Devi and Ghar Singh Chib.