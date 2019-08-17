Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervour

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Various social, political and educational institutions celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour.

Water Works (PHE) Employees Association celebrated the 73rd Independence Day with great enthusiasm at Company Bagh, Jammu. Shiv Kumar Sharma, State President of Indian National Trade Union Congress hoisted the National Flag followed by National Anthem.

The 73rd Independence day was celebrated in DIET Udhampur at Kud to instill the sense of National Pride and Patriotism. P.D. Sharma Principal DIET unfurled the Tricolour. All the staff of DIET was also present on the occasion.

All J&K Christians Forum celebrated Independence Day with great pomp and show at Ambphalla Chowk, near District Jail, Jammu. On the occasion, Markes Gill, State President of the Forum was the Chief Guest. Gill unfurled the National Flag followed by National Anthem.

Among those who were present include Yash Sotra, Choudhary Mohan Lal, Vinay Sotra, Ajay Sotra, Anil Mattoo, Qurinilius Gill, Daniel Sotra, Arun Gill, Raju Sotra, Romesh Pappu, Rajinder Kumar, Sham Lal, Sonu Bhatti, Martin Gill, Jit Lal, Justin Gill and Vishal Sotra.

Indian Institute of Public Administration, J&K Regional Branch, celebrated Independence Day in the IIPA Complex by hoisting the National Flag. The major attraction of the programme is the participation of the differently-abled children of Sahyog India, R S Pura who jointly hoisted Tiranga with IIPA members. The Flag Hoisting ceremony was followed by National Anthem remembering the great sacrifices of martyrs. The entire programme was organized under the guidance of Dr Ashok Bhan, former DGP, J&K Police and Patron, IIPA J&K Regional Branch.

Bharat Vikas Parishad Bahu Branch celebrated 73rd Independence Day at Shakti Park, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

P.P Sharma, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (retired), was the chief guest while Corporator Neeraj Puri was the Guest of Honour. The Chief Guest hoisted the National Flag followed by National Anthem by the children of the Blue Bird School. School children presented colourful programmes. Gifts were distributed among the children by the Chief Guest and Suneel Mahajan.

The programme was organised by R.K Sahu, Secretary of the Branch and Rattan Kapoor.

Balgran, a charitable home for destitute children, Channi Rama, Jammu, celebrated 73rd Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Donors of the Balgran and parents of students of Bal Bharti Public School, a unit of Balgran were present. On the occasion, National Flag was hoisted by Sadhna Kachroo, an esteemed donor of Balgran.

The function was started with Saraswati Vandana, followed by welcome address by President Balgran, A.K Khajuria.

Inmates and children of the school presented cultural programme which were highly appreciated by the audience.

The chief guest presented merit certificates, prizes to bright inmates namely Jugal Kishore, Sachin Verma, Mukesh Singh and Suman Devi who secured high percentage in the annual exams. The Chief Guest was also felicitated with a memento by the management. The chief guest also presented a cheque of Rs 2 lakh and assured all possible support to the Balgran for upliftment of under privileged. Vote of thanks was presented by the Honourary Secretary.

All J&K Scheduled Castes Welfare Association hoisted the National Flag at Janipur, Jammu, marking the 73rd Independent Day celebrations.

Om Raj Bhel, Vice President and Col Som Nath Dogra (Retd), General Secretary highlighted the importance of Independence and the democratic set of the nation. Others who were present include Gopal Dass, AGM RBI (Retd), ex Capt Joginder Paul, Krishan Gopal, Milkhi Ram Majotra, Rajesh Bajgaal and Jai Pal.

On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, National Flag hoisting ceremony was held at Panchayat Ghar of Panchayat Halqa Mandal. Col Som Nath Dogra (Retd), Sarpanch highlighted the real meaning of independence and democracy. Naib Sarpanch Ravi Paul Sharma, Panchs Suman Lata, Baldev Raj Sharma, Jodh Raj Sharma, Rajni Sharma, Ratan Lal and Balbinder Kumar were also present.

SKUAST-Jammu saluted the nation and its freedom fighters with patriotic fervour and zeal on the eve of 73rd Independence Day at Main Campus Chatha where Dr K.S Risam, Vice Chancellor hoisted the Tricolour followed by National Anthem. Besides, Director Research Dr. J.P Sharma, Dean FoA Dr D.P Abrol, Dean FBSc. Dr S.E.H Rizvi, Registrar, Rajesh Talwar, President Teaching, Dr Vikas Sharma, President NTEA-J, P.D.K Uppal, all the faculty members and non-teaching staff was present. A bouquet of cultural extravagance were also presented by the students in the form of speeches and dance.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) celebrated 73rd Independence Day with great patriotism at Civil Airport Jammu. Dr P.R Beuria, Airport Director Jammu hoisted the National Flag. Staff of AAI, J&K (AHJ) CRPF and various airlines participated in the celebrations. Airport Director greeted the people on this occasion and recalled the sacrifices made by the great national leaders during freedom struggle.

Sulabh International Social Service Organisation Jammu & Kashmir celebrated 73rd Independence Day at its Headquarters at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. The National Flag was hoisted by Paras Kumar Jha who has been awarded the best social worker award for his valuable contribution to the organization.

On the occasion, Anil Kumar Singh, Honourary Controller Sulabh International Social Service Organisation Jammu & Kashmir hoisted the National Flag. Bishwanath Singh, Akhilesh Verma and all officials, staff members and volunteers of Sulabh International Social Service Organization were also present.

Welfare Society Guru Nanak Nagar Jammu celebrated 73rd Independence Day with pomp and show at Nanak Nagar Jammu. The National Flag was hoisted with patriotic fervour followed by National Anthem. Among those who were present include Balwinder Singh Rinku, Advocate A.S Khera, Sanjeev Talwar, Hardeep Singh, Pawan Sharma, Harjeet Singh, Jatinder Kumar, Vishal Talwar, Prem Chand, Charan Gupta and Surjeet Singh.

National Conference celebrated Independence Day at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan and greeted people on the auspicious occasion.

State Secretary, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra hoisted the Tricolour in presence of the State Secretary Rattan Lal Gupta besides senior leaders and workers. He prayed for peace, progress and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among those present at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan Th Kashmira Singh, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Babu Rampal, Brij Mohan Sharma, Vijay Bakaya, Haji Mohd Hussain, Jugal Mahajan, Dr Chaman Lal Bhagat, Bimla Luthra, Vijay Laxami Dutta, Satwant Kour Dogra, Gurdeep Singh Sasan, Ch Haroon, Abdul Gani Teli, Vijay Lochan, Chander Mohan Sharma, Dharamveer Singh Jamwal, Reeta Gupta, Rashida Begum, Nar Singh, Som Raj Taroch, Ravi Dogra, Sandeep Singh, Iftkhair Choudhary, Mohinder Gupta, Amrit Versha, Gurnam Singh, Tejinder Singh, Nitish Gowsami, D.S Kurhana, Narinder Singh, Ashutosh Wali, Devi Dayal Jogi and Akhar Choudhary.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu celebrated the 73rd Indian Independence Day with great zeal and fervor.

The entire IIM Jammu community including students, faculty and staff with their family members attended the celebration. The celebrations began with the unfurling of National Flag by Prof B.S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu. Prof Sahay felicitated all the award winners.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President, Ghulam Ahmed Mir unfurled the National Flag at Congress Headquarters, Shaheedi Chowk Jammu to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of the country. Several Senior Congress leaders, former ministers/legislators, functionaries of PCC, DCC Jammu Urban, Congress Seva Dal, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, JMC Councilors attended the function in large number. The function was organized by DCC Jammu Urban. Senior leaders who attended the function include R.S Chib, former minister; Th. Balwan Singh, Ravinder Sharma, Kanta Bhan, Rajnish Sharma, Th Balbir Singh, Indu Pawar (Ex-MLA), Shah Nawaz, Vikram Malhotra, President DCC Jammu (Urban); Rajesh Sadotra, President Seva Dal; Uday Bhanu Singh Chib, President PYC, Suresh Dogra (OBC); Shashi Sharma; Councilors JMC Gourav Chopra, Charanjeet Kaur and Ritu Chowdhary; Thomas Khokhar; Hira Lal Abrol, Ch. Sukh Dev Singh; Mohammad Iqbal Dar; Mansa Ram, Dr R.K Khajuria, Rajveer Singh; Tamana Heer; Camres David, Jawahar Lal Kaul and Surinder Singh Dutta; Romesh Gupta, Ricky Dalotra, Suresh Bargotra, Sanjay Manhas, Vijay Sharma, Inder Parihar, Vaibhav Mattoo and Rajinder Sadotra attended the function.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held by Youth Congress Jammu West to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day at New Plot, Ward 16. The event was organised by Anirudh Sawhney, President Jammu West YC) and Ranjit Kumar, General Secretary Jammu West YC. Yogesh Sawhney, former Minister J&K and General Secretary JKPCC was the Chief Guest who hoisted the Tricolour and extended his warm wishes to the people.

Manu Jamwal General Secretary DCC, Nimrandeep Singh and Ricky Dalotra General Secretaries PYC , Rahul Tandon DYC President, Karun Kumar Vice President AYC, Sunny Kumar and Jeet Kumar were also present.

The 73rd Independence Day of India was celebrated at the Central University of Jammu with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. Prof Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Jammu hoisted the National Flag at Rahya Campus.

Among those who attended the function include Dr Ravi Kumar Registrar Deans, HoDs, faculty members, students and staff members of the University.

State BJP General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi and State Spokesperson & former Minister Priya Sethi unfurled the National Flag at various locations in Jammu East Constituency.

Places were Tricolour was hoisted by Yudhvir Sethi and Priya Sethi include Pacca Danga, Purani Mandi, Paharian Mohalla, Parade, Peer Kho, Jewel, Lakhdata Bazar, Commerce College, Prem Nagar, Canal Road and other places of the city.

Cultural programmes were also presented at these places and sweets were distributed among all.

POWERGRID Northern Region Transmission System -II celebrated 73rd Independence Day with patriotism and enthusiasm at its Regional Headquarters, Grid Bhawan, Jammu.

Flag hoisting, cultural and sports programmes were organized at all its establishments across the region.

J.P Singh, Executive Director, NRTS -II, was the Chief Guest who unfurled the National Flag in presence of senior officials, employees, their families and children. Cultural programmes were presented by employees and their family members in which national fervour and patriotism was showcased.

Former MLA Rajesh Gupta hoisted the National Flag at different places in Jammu East Constituency with great enthusiasm and nationalistic fervour.

Rajesh hoisted Tricolour at various places which include Bharat Mata Chowk, BJP Party Office Kachhi Chawni, General Bus Stand, Trikuta Complex, B.C Road, Hari Nagar, Bawewali Gali, Rajinder Bazaar, Purani Mandi Dhakki, Gali Gujjaran, Link Road, Gujjar Nagar, Pacca Danga near Maha Lakshmi Mandir, Khillone Wali Gali, Rani Park, Parade, Peer Mitha, Residency Road, Hari Market, Ranbir Market, Indira Chowk, Kanji House, Qassim Nagar and Panjtirthi.

A grand function on 73rd Independence Day was organized by Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha at Mahajan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu. Romesh Chander Gupta President of the Sabha unfurled the National Flag.

The prominent personalities attended the function include Chander Mohan Gupta Mayor JMC, Yash Paul Gupta , Amar Chand Gupta, Om Prakash Mahajan (Kaku Shah), Shiv Partap Gupta, Om Parkash Gupta, Sanjay Mahajan, Arun Gupta, Dinesh Gupta, Dr Mohan Lal Gupta, Dr Madan Gupta, Mukesh Mahajan, Romesh Chander Gupta and C.P Gupta.

Other members and social workers of the Sabha who were present include Surinder Gupta, Arun Gupta, Satish Gupta, Vijay Gupta, Darshan Gupta, Bhuvnesh Chander Gupta, Nirmal Gupta, K.K Mahajan, Balbir Gupta, Vijay Gupta, Satinder Gupta, Ashok Gupta, Purshotam Gupta, Balraj Gupta and Rajesh Gupta.

73rd Independence Day was celebrated by NHPC at its Regional Office, Jammu. A large number of employees and CISF personnel participated. On the occasion, J.R Chaudhary, Executive Director hoisted the Tricolour.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled the martyrs of freedom struggle and advised the employees to work hard with dedication for progress and prosperity of the nation. The function concluded with distribution of sweets among the employees and children.

Sanyog Parivar celebrated the 73rd Independence Day by hoisting the National Tricolour at its Jammu Head Office.

The function was attended by the senior BJP leader and former Cabinet Minister Sat Sharma, Chairman cum Managing Director of the Sanyog Parivar Shiv Kumar Goel, Vice President of Sanyog Virender Raina, General Manager Operations S.N Jha and hundreds of employees of Sanyog Parivar.

The 73rd Independence Day was celebrated at Amar Singh Club, Jammu with patriotic spirit.

Secretary of the Club, Vijay Saraf along with all the executive committee members unfurled the National Flag followed by the National Anthem. Many of the members of the Club were also present there.

The Independence Day was celebrated by Akhil Bhartiya Dharam Prachar Sewa Samiti, Jammu Kashmir at Railway Station, Jammu. On the occasion, Mahant Narinder Dass Maharaj of Hanuman Dham and Sunil Sharma, National Coordinator of Akhil Bhartiya Dharam Prachar Sewa Samiti hoisted the Tricolor.

Among others who were present include Swatantar Bakshi, Ajay Kumar, Ramesh Sharma, Nikhil Grover, Parshotam Sharma, Rajesh Verma and Raja Singh.

Jammu Province Peoples Forum celebrated Independence Day by organizing colourful programme and flag hoisting in their premises. The Flag hoisting was done by the President, JPPF Pavitar Singh whereas other members witnessed the programme. Others who were present include M L Sharma, Avinash Bhatia, Balwan Singh, P.R Slathia, Resham Singh, Gurmit Singh, Sunita Sharma, Ajit Singh Adyal, Pratap Singh Jamwal, Charanjit and Naresh Thapar.

On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, Bharat Vikas Parishad Tridev Branch hoisted the National Flag in Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Corporator Jaideep Sharma, M.L Padha President, Shiv Ram Sharma Finance Secretary J&K Prant and Darshan Gupta, Secretary of the Branch also hoisted the flag.

Others who attended the celebrations include Subash Chander Sharma, Chief Conservator of Forest (Retd), Narinder Misra Chief Agriculture Officer (Retd), Prof Neel Kanth Sharma, R.P Gandotra, Barita Ram Sharma, Krishan Lal Gupta, Naveen Chander Sharma, P.C Verma, Ajay Gupta, Veer Oma Shanker, Ved Parkash Sharma, President DBPS and Lekh Raj Sharma.

73rd Independence Day was celebrated with fervor by All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference by hoisting the National Flag at ASKPC Bhawan Durga Nagar Jammu.

73rd Independence Day was celebrated by National Mazdoor Conference (NMC) with enthusiasm and gaiety in collaboration with various social, cultural and trade organizations civil society members, as well as people from different walks of life.

NMC President Subash Shastri, hoisted National Flag at a function organized by the NMC at Pacca Danga Chowk in presence of Ex D.C B.S Jamwal, prominent social activist Rajinder Kumar (Raju) and Romesh Sharma, General Secretary Shri Bhairdev Sathan Trust and other dignitaries.

Among others who were present on the occasion included Rajan Babu Khajuria, Surinder Kumar, Shiv Ram Sharma, Darshan Bawa, Sardhri Lal, Ram Singh and Sudesh Bhagat.

On the 73th Independence Day, All J&K Christian Welfare Charitable Association hoisted the National Flag with full enthusiasm and patriotism in New Plot Park.

Ashu Peter Mattoo, President of the Association, hoisted the National Flag. Pawan Kundal, Advocate, High Court, Jammu was the chief guest and rendered an energetic nationalist speech and has distributed the items used for the better work of Christian cemetery. The celebration was attended by dignitaries Suresh Sotra, senior Patron, Rafiq Gill Vice President, Sunny Khokhar Senior Advisor, Rev Pastor Robin Bhatti, Rev Pastor Akbar, Vicky Bhatti (Treasurer), Anil Mattoo, Bhajan, Sahil Bhatti, Sourab Mattoo, George Bhatti, Ashish Khokhar, Vikas Gill, Christen Gill, Sachin Sotra and Laviza Amma.

BJP leader Raman Suri hoisted Tricolour at different locations in Jammu including Hud Mata Temple, Belicharana and Doda Basti, Jammu. Suri said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have scripted a new history that has not only united J&K with India, but also opened new vistas for people of freshly carved out Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

73rd Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at KP Sabha Amphalla, Jammu.

On the occasion, the National Flag was hoisted by the President K.K Khosa along with the Executive Committee Members namely A.K Braroo, Ashwani Koul, S.L Bagati, G.J Kampasi, Ashok Khar, Subash Dhar, B.L Ticku, Jatinder Parimoo, Rajinder K Tiku, Dr Usha Tickoo, Kewal Sher, Dr Ashok Koul, Vinod Bhat, Deepak Dhar, V.K Bakshi and B.L Rawal.

Khosa exhorted upon the people to recollect the sacrifices made by their ancestors to achieve Independence from the British Rule.

Later, sweets were distributed among the audience.

Independence Day was celebrated in Central Jail Jammu Kot Bhalwal with National Flag being hoisted by Senior Superintendent Dinesh Sharma. Officer Commandant, CRPF E&G-Coy 121Bn, along with CRPF Personnel and jail staff were present on the occasion. A colourful cultural programme was organized in which jail inmates displayed their talent in poetry, singing and dancing. On the occasion, sweets were also distributed among staff and jail inmates.

All the establishments and institutions of CRPF based in Jammu celebrated Independence Day with full vigour and enthusiasm. Tricolor was unfurled at all the locations. In the programme, organised at Group Centre CRPF Bantalab, Subhash Chandra, CRPF Jammu Sector, after unfurling Tricolor, appealed to the force personnel to deliver keep up the flag of nation hold high and intact.

During the celebration, HC/GD Gulwinder Singh and CT/GD Joginder Singh who were conferred with PMG on Independence Day 2019 felicitated by Subhash Chandra, IPS, IGP, CRPF Jammu Sector.

In addition tricolor was unfurled in the premises of Montessori School Bantalab by Shalini, GC Head CWA.

Children of the Montessori School Bantalab presented cultural and patriotic songs during the occasion. The programme was accomplished under the supervision of Shashi Prakash Singh, DIG GC CRPF Bantalab.

Apart from the National Flag was hoisted at Jammu Airport and CRPF Jawans extended warm honour and salute to nation.

Marching contingent of CRPF has secured first position in celebrations at Mini Parade Ground Jammu in which contingents of various forces participated. The winner up contingent was awarded with trophy by Farooq Khan, Advisor to Governor of J&K which was received by Ajay Malik, AC Contingent Commander of CRPF.

Chamber of Traders Federation celebrated 73rd Independence Day by unfurling the National Flag followed by recitation of National Anthem at its office in Narwal.

Neeraj Anand, President CTF was joined by many trade leaders and members during the simple but impressive function held to commemorate the occasion.

Welcoming the Government’s move to abrogate discriminatory subsections of Article 370 and reorganisation of J&K into two UTs, Anand said it will bring peace and prosperity to the region.

The members present also pledged to support the initiative to make Jammu plastic free besides to create environment supportive of digitalised economy.

The J&K Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organized a function on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day at ICAI Bhawan, Canal Road, Jammu in which the senior as well as younger members participated to celebrate the occasion. On the occasion, Chairman of the J&K Branch of ICAI, Shalay Razdan along with its Executive Committee members & others members of the branch unfurled the national flag and pledged to serve the country & contribute towards nation building.

Secretary J&K Branch of ICAI, Nakul Saraf urged the fraternity members to come forward in large numbers to participate overwhelmingly in such programmes. Lalit Kumar Gupta, Vice-Chairman was also present.

A number of leaders and activists of State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including MPs and former Legislators, celebrated 73rd Independence Day by hoisting National Flag amidst nationalist sloganeering and distribution of sweets with enthusiasm. A number of celebration functions were organised across the length and breadth of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

J&K BJP celebrated the Independence Day with fervour by hoisting National Tricolour at various prominent places and distributed sweets in Jammu city. Main celebrations in this regard was held at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, while senior leaders led by BJP State president, Ravinder Raina (MLA) also hoisted ‘Tiranga’ at City Chowk and Kachi Chawni BJP office. The functions were attended by a number of party activists from various wards, Panchayats and Mohallas.

MP Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP Rajya Sabha Shamsher Singh Manhas, Dr Nirmal singh, Kavinder Gupta, Rashim Dhar Sood, State vice-presidents Parmod Kapahi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul, MLC Ashok Khajuria, State General Secretary Dr Narendra Singh, former Minister Sat Sharma, Arvind Gupta, Ajay Pargal, Sanjay Baru, MLC Charanjit Khalsa, Gidhari Lal Raina, S S Bijral, Munish Sharma, Dr Pardeep Mahotra, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Varinderjit Singh, Kulbhushan Mohtra, Tilak Raj Gupta, Prem Gupta, Naresh Singh, H S Pammi, Mohd Sadiq Khan and others accompanied the State president during flag hoisting ceremonies at various places.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Dr Nirmal Singh and other senior leaders also addressed the party activists on the occasion.

73rd Independence Day celebrated by residents of Janipur Colony with great pomp and show. Naresh Sharma SHO Janipur Police Station unfurled the National Flag in presence of Anil Kohli, General Secretary DCC Jammu.

Others who were present on the occasion included Vikas Gupta, Dr J P Gupta, Rakesh Kapahi, Rajinder Singh, Fateh Singh, Raju Sharma, Bharat Bhushan Sonu, Rinku Chadha, Kuldeep Handa, Dr Bittu, Suresh Khajuria, Tara Chand and Sandeep Gupta.

On occasion of 73rd Independence Day, Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha, Chanakya Chowk, Parade Jammu hoisted National Flag during a function. The flag was hoisted by Ved Parkash Sharma President of the Sabha followed by recitation of National Anthem by the members.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Varinder Mohan Magotra, Satya Nand Sharma, Nanak Chand Sharma, M L Sharma, P C Sharma Advocate, Chander Mohan Sharma, Subash Shastri, Gurdas Sharma, B S Jamwal (Retired DC), Pt Shree Kerni, Shanti Saroop Baru, Shiv Ram Sharma, Jia Lal Sharma and Sat Pal Sharma.

On Independence Day, Sandeep Singh, National President NAUP hoisted the Tricolour at Party Headquarters Jammu. Other members present during the function included Ankur Gupta, Pankaj Langoo, Rakesh Singh, Puneet Bhan, Om Rai Rana, Jagdish Raj Sharma, Kuldeep Singh, Chintan Gupta, Som Dutt Sharma, Deepak Luthra, Sanjay Suri, Manohar Lai, Bodh Raj, Rajiv Mahajan, Sumit Mehra and Harish Sharma.

Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society Khoowali Gali celebrated Independence Day at Mandhir Chowk, Sector-1 extension, ward no 53, Trikuta Nagar. Nitish Mahajan, BJP leader unfurled the National Flag.

The Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association Jammu celebrated 73rd Independence Day with gaiety. The Tricolour was unfurled by Dr Ashok Bhan, former DGP and President CGPWA at Day Care Centre at Exhibition Ground bring run by the Association in presence of a large number of Central Government pensioners. V P Sharma, Patron of the Association was also present.

MLC Vikram Randhawa unfurled the National Flag at various places in Gandhi Nagar assembly segment on ocassion of the Independence Day, including Narwal Bala, Karyani Talab, Bathindi, Gorkha Nagar, Preet Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Kunjwani, Jeevan Nagar, Roop Nagar, Ranibagh, Bhour Kullian and Chatha Pind. Others present on the occasion included Tirat Kour (Corporator), Pawan Singh (Corporator), Sabia Choudhary (Sarpanch), Shamsher Singh (Naib Sarpanch), Balwant Singh Chib (Ex Corporator), Rinku (Panch), Paramjeet Singh, Yakoob, Mushtaq, Mohd Rafiq, Dalbir Singh, Maan Singh, Pawan Singh, Krishan Thappa, Subash, Amit Gupta, Tarun Sharma, Anand Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Ashok Khajuria, Col J S Raina, Vikas Sharma, Harbans Lal, Ramnik Singh, Neeraj Gupta and Ashok Choudhary.

73rd Independence Day was celebrated at Buta Nagar Paloura, Thather, Muthi and Lower Roop Nagar areas of Raipur Domana Assembly segment. National Flag was hoisted at various places by Corporator of Ward No 60, Rajni Bala in presence of Uday Bhanu Chib, President JKPYC and Hari Singh Chib, President DCC Jammu Rural. Among others who were present include Som Nath Sharma former Block President Congress Bhalwal block, Dev Raj, Tarun Vaid, Shahbaj Ahmad, Chander Mohan Sharma, Surinder Singh, Anil Sharma, Ajmer Singh, Parshotam Kumar, Virender Mehta, Sunil Kumar, Kamal Singh, Bittu Chib, Sonsar Singh Chib, Harbans Lal, Om Parkash, Gulshan, Ritesh, Happy and Billa Chib.