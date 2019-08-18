Independence Day celebrated at District Jail Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: The 73rd Independence Day was celebrated in District Jail Udhampur with great Zeal and enthusiasm. The function started with the hoisting of National Flag by Superintendent Jail Harish Kotwal and recitation of national song. On the occasion, the guard of honour was presented by CRPF personnel and the programme was attended by the jail staff and inmates. Thereafter a colorful cultural programme was presented by the jail inmates and staff. A Bara Khana was also arranged for the Jail inmates. The festival of Raksha Bandhan also celebrated.