Independence Day: 14 ITBP men get President’s medal

New Delhi: Fourteen officials of the border guarding force Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been decorated with the President’s Police Medals for meritorious and distinguished service on the eve of Independence Day.

Those decorated include Deputy Commandant and Senior Administrative Officer Devinder Pal (distinguished service) and Commandant of the 51st battalion M S Guleria (meritorious service), among others.

The nearly 90,000-strong force is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488 km Sino-India border apart from other internal security duties, including conducting anti-Naxal operations. (PTI)