Indebted towards martyrs: CRPF

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: CRPF celebrated its Raising Day on Friday .

In such an event at CRPF Camp Dheerti Dharore, while saluting the martyrdom of Havildar Harvinder Singh, Abhay Vir Chauhan, IG CRPF, Jammu Sector said that the force will always remain indebted to the families of martyrs and our brave hearts who gave supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Pertinently, while saving the life of a pilgrim from a falling stone, Havildar Harvinder sacrificed his life. The entire nation bowed to his martyrdom and he was awarded Prime Minister Jiwan Raksha Padak for his brave act.

The celebrations of Raising Day commenced with paying tributes to the martyrs and were followed by a series of programmes.

In this series, about 1,000 saplings were planted by CRPF officers and personnel at Dheerti Dharore camp.

During the event, IG CRPF felicitated those officers and personnel of the force who are awarded Director General’s Commendation Discs and Commendation Certificates for their outstanding performances in Operational and Administrative fields.

Those who were awarded Director General’s Commendation Discs and Commendation Certificates include Ashish Kumar Jha Commandant 166 Bn CRPF , Ravi Sharma Assistant Commandant 33 Bn CRPF, R.S Bhati Assistant Commandant 137 Bn CRPF, Jaydev Senapati Assistant Commandant 52 Bn CRPF, G.L Jat Assistant Commandant 38 Bn CRPF, Sub-Inspector Ram Niwas 187 Bn CRPF and ASI Hari Singh 76 Bn CRPF besides Commendation Certificates were given to J.K Joshi Second-in-Command 52 Bn CRPF, B.S Chauhan Second-in-Command 38 Bn CRPF, A.K Nath Deputy Commandant 166 Bn CRPF, ASI Mohammad Gulzar Hussain 33 Bn CRPF, Head Constable Nemi Chand 72 Bn CRPF, Constable Jitendra Kushwaha 52 Bn CRPF and Constable Zafar Iqbal 126 Bn CRPF.

In another event at CRPF Camp Bantalab, officers and personnel paid homage to martyrs at the martyrs memorial.

The Chief Guest of the event at Group Centre Bantalab, K Vijay Kumar, IG CRPF J&K Zone remembered the prestigious history of the force and appealed the personnel to perform their duties and responsibilities with full honesty and conviction.

On this occasion, a painting competition was organised by CRPF Wives Welfare Association (CWWA) between Montessori School and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The entire programme at Group Centre Bantalab was organised under supervision of S.P Singh, DIG CRPF Group Centre Bantalab.

To solidify its public friendly image and establish a better co-ordination with public, Band team of Group Centre Bantalab played its melodious tunes here at Wave Mall, Jammu.

At the event, S.L.C Khup, DIG CRPF Hiranagar Range, Nitu DIG CRPF Jammu Range, S.P Singh DIG CRPF Group Centre Bantalab, Vipan Chandran DySP SDPO Narwal, M.M Rana, General Manager and Rattan Lal Security Incharge Wave Mall were also present.

The event was organized under the guidance and supervision of Ashish Kumar Jha, Commandant 166 Bn CRPF.

On the occasion, plantation drive was carried out at CRPF camp Sidhra with sole objective of environment protection and green earth.