Ind Councillor among several social activists join BJP

State Times News
Jammu: Several persons, including a recently elected independent councillor, joined the BJP here on Monday and pledged to work for strengthening the party at the grass-roots level, a party spokesman said. Independent councillor from Ward no 9 of Bishnah Municipal Committee, Rajan Sharma was welcomed into the party fold by BJP MP Jugal Kishore, he said.
Prominent social activist Rita Chalotra, retired government officer Madan Choudhary from Raipur Domana, Tarsem Singh, Manmohan Lal, Yashpal, Amit Choudhary, Vikram Chanotra, Naveen Singh, Khajan Devi and Rajkumar also joined the party.
The Lok Sabha MP, said the strong and decisive policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had succeeded in winning the hearts of the people and many were joining the party in good numbers.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil
Stardom easiest way for an actor to get corrupted: Naseeruddin Shah
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 11TH –– 17TH NOVEMBER 2018
Dr Bali explains technological advancements in Nephrology for healthy living
Films are very designed these days, says screenwriter Urmi Juvekar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper