Increased reservation has negative effect on administrative efficiency: GCPF

JAMMU: General Category People’s Forum Jammu (GCPFJ) condemned increased reservation above 50 per cent which shall have negative effect on equality and administrative efficiency and demanded curtailment of Reservation.

In the meeting held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Raj Kumar Banathia, Chairman of the Forum, Prof Yash Paul Sanson, President of the Forum stressed upon the government to take effective steps for the upliftment of the poor, needy and deserving people and declare ‘Poor’ a caste. He demanded equality and equal opportunities to all citizens of India.

Som Nath Sharma, General Secretary demanded delimitation of J&K State Assembly constituencies based on the criteria laid down by the ‘People Representative Act’ and increase assembly segments of Jammu Province. He also demanded that more stringent legal steps to eradicate rampant corruption and nepotism for the benefits of the poor who have been living in abject poverty. He also demanded 50 per cent cut in electric and water bills as people have been facing burden of heavy taxes and government charges which have increased their agony. The meeting unanimously decided to extend its support to ‘Bharat Bandh’ on August 9 against caste-based reservation and discrimination, for which call is given by Bharat Lok Sevak Party (BLSP) known as Aarakshan Virodhi Party – New Delhi.

Jagish Dogra, Bhushan Pargal, Vivek Kumar also expressed their views.