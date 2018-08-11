Increase vigil along LoC: Governor to SFs

Share Share 0 Share 0

Army Commander reviews situation in forward areas

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Governor N.N Vohra on Friday directed the security apparatus along the Line of Control to heighten vigilance in view of the recent reports of infiltration in the Valley.

At a security arrangements review meeting here, Vohra reiterated the need to constantly maintain a close watch on the ground situation, an official spokesperson said.

The Governor said real-time coordination between the security forces and the civil administration was paramount.

The meeting was attended by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Advisor Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary B.V.R Subrahmanyam, DGP S.P Vaid and other officials from police, CRPF, Army, BSF and intelligence agencies.

Taking into account the infiltration bids made in the last four weeks, the Governor stressed on the need for heightened vigilance along the International Border and Line of Control, adding that safety of protected persons, important establishments and installations was to be not to be overlooked.

The Governor was given a sector-wise assessment of the prevailing security situation, the spokesman added.

Vohra called for uncompromising adherence to procedures, which ensures zero collateral damage while delivering effective counter-terrorism responses.

At the meeting, security arrangements of Shri Amarnathji Yatra and the forthcoming elections to urban local bodies and panchayats were also discussed, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Concluding his two-day Kashmir visit, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army’s Northern Command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) to review the prevailing security situation.

Lt Gen Singh was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A.K Bhat as he visited the frontier districts of Uri and Baramulla, wherein he was briefed on the counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness of the formations, Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said in a statement here.

“On the second day of his visit, the Northern Army Commander visited the forward areas of Kashmir region to review the prevailing security situation along the LoC,” he said.

The spokesperson said the Army Commander was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements.

During his interaction with soldiers, Lt Gen Singh lauded them for their morale and the round-the-clock vigil they maintain to thwart infiltration bids by terrorists, he added.

The Army Commander exhorted them to continue to work with the same zeal and dedication to defeat the enemy’s hostile designs so as to maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment in Kashmir, the spokesman said.