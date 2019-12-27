Increase prize money

Dear Editor,

The prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award is considered by many as the Indian equivalent of the Nobel Prize. A cursory glance of the list of the past winners would convey the fact that most of the authors spent five to six years in researching and writing their masterpieces. Hence, the monetary award of Rs 1,00,000 comes across as a pittance. Though the winners get name and fame, the material benefit also matters. A Government that spends millions of rupees to promote Hindi and Sanskrit should be in a good position to reward such high achievement in literature more appropriately. The prize money should be increased to Rs 5,00,000, which can encourage new writers.

Anna Mary Yvonne

Via-e-mail.