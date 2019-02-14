Increase in circle rates of land at Sunjwan, Chowadhi, Narwal Bala: HC directs DC to consider plea on slashing rates

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta of Jammu and Kashmir High Court (Jammu Wing) on Wednesday issued directions to the Deputy Commissioner Jammu to consider the representation of the petitioners seeking rescinding/ modification of Notification No.DCJ/SQ/Stamp-Duty/2018-19/7001-45 dated December 31, 2018 (fixing of circle rates for immovable property) qua Tehsil Bahu with regard to Revenue Villages Sunjwan, Narwal Bala and Chowadhi and take a decision thereon, strictly as per the Rules and Regulations governing the matter and pass consideration order within a period of four weeks from the date a certified copy of this order is made available to Deputy Commissioner Jammu.

These directions were passed in a writ petition filed by Shafiqa Begum, resident of Sunjwan, Noor Mohammad resident of Chowadhi and Shahid Malik, resident of Narwal Bala, Tehsil Bahu District Jammu seeking quashment of aforesaid notification whereby rates of immovable property of Jammu District for the calendar year 2019 were notified and with regard to Revenue Villages Sunjwan, Narwal Bala and Chowadhi the circle rates were increased by 70 per cent.

When this petition came up for hearing, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocates Sheikh Najeeb Ashraf and Supriya Chouhan appearing for the petitioners submitted that during the last financial year the circle rates of immovable property for Sunjwan, Narwal Bala and Chowadhi were Rs. 35.40 lakh, Rs. 67.92 lakh and Rs. 35.40 lakh per kanal respectively and the circle rates for Gandhi Nagar (South), Gandhi Nagar (Main), Channi Himmat and Trikuta Nagar were Rs.86.79 lakh, Rs.80.08 lakh, Rs.71.28 lakh and Rs.77.77 lakh per kanal respectively.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed further submitted that the Deputy Commissioner Jammu vide aforesaid notification notified the revised circle rates of District Jammu for the year 2019 and in respect of Revenue Villages Sunjwan, Narwal Bala and Chowadhi the rates were alarmingly increased to Rs.60.00 lakh, Rs. 100.00 lakh and Rs.60.00 lakh per kanal respectively whereas for Gandhi Nagar (South), Gandhi Nagar (Main), Channi Himmat and Trikuta Nagar the rates were Rs.91.12 lakh, Rs.84.08 lakh, Rs.74.84 lakh and Rs.81.65 lakhs per kanal respectively.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed argued that without adopting any rational criteria the DC Jammu picked up aforesaid villages and arbitrarily enhanced the circle rates by 70 per cent making the land in these villages costlier than the posh Green Belt area of Gandhi Nagar locality in Jammu. Advocate Ahmed further submitted that before issuing the impugned Notification the Deputy Commissioner Jammu even did not seek the field reports from SDM South as well as Tehsildar Bahu which clearly shows the arbitrary exercise of power in revising the circle rates qua the three villages.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed further submitted that at certain areas in Sunjwan and Chowadhi even water facility is not available and tap water is provided to the inhabitants and fixing such a huge circle rates is without any lawful justification and before issuing the impugned Notification the Deputy Commissioner Jammu violated the mandate of Stamp Act and the Registration Act as while fixing the circle rates the authorities prescribed under the Act were not associated thereby rendering the Notification illegal and arbitrary.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed further submitted that the petitioners on February, 1, 2019 moved a representation to the Deputy Commissioner Jammu seeking re-look of the impugned Notification with regard to three Revenue Villages and requested for the issuance of a corrigendum so that rational rates be fixed for the aforesaid Villages. Advocate Ahmed further submitted that till date the Deputy Commissioner Jammu has not taken any decision on the representation of the petitioners and appropriate directions are required to be issued in the matter. Senior AAG S.S Nanda appeared for the Revenue Department.