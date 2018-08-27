Incompetent politicians diverting from issues of border residents: Shazad

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Accusing local leaders for playing with emotions of people by raking up non productive issues to divert their attention from own incompetence and communal politics, Dr Shazad Malik, Vice Chancellor of Sai Nath University said that the real issues concerning the local people of border areas like education, health, water, roads connectively, power failure and rising graph of unemployment have been ignored by these so called leaders of the community. Addressing a youth conference here in a village Dhargloon of border town Mendhar, Malik said that they are busy in promoting their own kiths and kins and are least bothered about sons and daughters of poor farmer or labour.

He said in this era of globalization and industrialization unfortunately due to nepotism and communal politics of local leaders the border town Mendhar have remained under developed.

He further said that the educated youth are empty handed and demanding jobs whereas the local leaders want to engage them in non productive and meaningless debates and issues.

He also raised the issue of providing adequate and timely compensation to the victims of cross border shelling and expediting the work on construction of bunkers near border villages of Poonch.