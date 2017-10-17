Income Tax Deptt to intensify crackdown on erring starting Nov

MUHAMMAD MUKARAM

SRINAGAR: Starting November, all the income tax defaulters in J&K will face the heat as the Income Tax Department is all set to crack the whip on hundreds of tax defaulters in the State.

Reliable sources said that IT department in J&K has gathered details of the disproportionate incomes, sudden surge in business turnover of various business houses and others who have failed in filing the income tax returns.

A source in the IT department said that they have decided to take strict measures to collect income tax from the defaulters. “Despite the chance by income tax to defaulters for filing returns by extending date, there are reports that many have failed to deposit the same,” he said.

The department will intensify raids to swoop down on those including businessmen bent to hide their wealth. “We have gathered information about defaulters and violators and soon action will be taken against them,” said a senior official, wishing not to be named.

The income tax authorities have made filing of returns very easy even a person sitting at home can e-file their returns. The authorities have impressed upon the defaulters to avail the schemes and disclose their assists accordingly.

However, sources said that it is a known fact that one section of government servants like engineers, doctors and architects have taken the matter for granted by not depositing the due taxes. As per the sources property dealers, builders, hotel owners and doctors are on the radar of I-T department.

Sources said that there are thousands of people for whom it is mandatory to pay the income tax but these income tax defaulters are paying no heed despite directives from the department.

Sources said that these defaulters have been hiding their income returns to evade from paying the income tax.

Meanwhile, sources within the I-T department believe that officials and engineers

of various government departments even the property dealers are on the income tax radar. “The department is mulling to issue notices to various officials to seek their income and property details,” sources claimed.

Sources close to the development said the action plan has been prepared by the income tax department. “Based on inputs received from financial intelligence unit and banking channels, the tax department has decided to seek details of various officials of the departments,” sources maintained.

As per sources, a huge recovery notices have been served upon various government departments and corporations where they have defaulted in depositing the income tax, though recovered from the sources.

As per an income tax expert there is a huge mess between government departments, corporations and income tax authorities. The authorities have asked all these defaulting departments, corporations to immediately come up for reconciliation so that revised returns are filed and remaining tax deposited.

Any delay in the deposit of income tax attracts huge interest with penalties also.

Sources said that now these defaulting departments and corporations have engaged agencies for compilation of accounts and setting right the mess.

The employees associations have stated at various forums that there has been intentional delay in depositing the income tax which was deducted from employees at source and the money has been diverted by the department/corporations for investment or has been expended.