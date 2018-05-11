Inclusion of families living beyond fence line under BPL initiated

Share Share 0 Share 0

POONCH: District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday directed FCS and CA Department to submit a detailed list of families which are living beyond the fence line and are not already included in BPL Category by May 18 for subsequent decisions to include these families under BPL category for providing subsidised ration.

He was speaking in a meeting of concerned department. AD FCS & CA Mohd Sagheer was present in the meeting along with all Tehsil Supply Officers of the District.

The development came in the backdrop of demand put forth in various public meetings, convened by the district administration in border areas, for inclusion of all families living beyond the fence line under Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. Pertinent to mention that in an earlier review meeting of the department then Minister for FCS&CA had directed for including all families residing beyond the fence line under BPL category. Subsequently Tehsil level committees were constituted for identification purposes of such families in the district .

It was also decided that the department will submit tehsil wise list of wrong entries made in the BPL category after in-depth verification of record in consultation with revenue authorities so that process is initiated to expunge such entries and genuine beneficiaries are included in the lists.