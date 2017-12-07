Including Dogri as subject: DB directs State to file affidavit

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Vikram Malhotra social activist and a politician seeking direction to State for implementing the Government order No 222 Edu of 2006 in regard introduce Dogri subject in all private as well as Govt Schools, a Division Bench of State High Court comprising Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Sanjeev Kumar after hearing Adv Abhinav Sharma for the PIL directed State to file an affidavit indicating clearly as to whether the six regional (mother) languages, i.e. Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi, Gojri, Pahadi and Bodhi are being taught as compulsory subjects in schools or whether they are taught as an opitional third subject and in which classes. The affidavit shall clearly indicate the position as obtaining in the Jammu Province as also in the Kashmir Province. The affidavit be filed within two weeks.

In the PIL petitioner also has sought direction to Union Home Ministry to order the Department of census to rectify its Linguistic survey of 2001 details with regard to mother tongues being spoken in J&K as available on its website, and place Kishtwari, Siraji under the parent Family of Dogri and also Bhaderwahi from the parent family of Hindi to its original parent Family which is Dogri.

In the PIL petitioner stated as such, our constitution of India classifies the minorities in two categories namely Linguistic Minorities and Religion based Minorities. But there has been no subtle initiative taken by the state Government of J&K to protect the rights of linguistic minorities, in spite of the endeavor taken by the framers of Indian constitution in form of Article 29, which clearly envisages the protection of cultural rights as well as the educational rights of minorities existing throughout the territorial bounds of India. Petitioner has said that there is a dire need for protection of the mother tongue being spoken by the linguistic minorities belonging to the state of J&K, otherwise the sole identity of these linguistic minorities which entirely depends on their mother tongue or language being spoken by these minority groups, will soon become a mere fiction if instant steps are not taken to conserve and protect the mother tongue of these minority groups.