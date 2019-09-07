Include milk, eggs, bananas in mid-day meals: Citizen’s Forum

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Citizen’s Forum appreciated the efforts of Governor’s administration in revising the Mid-Day Meals new system in J&K but on personal verification it is noticed the supply of Mid-day Meals in Jammu schools is not upto the nutritional standards for school children. “At present school children are given the menu per day comprised of Rice and Dal on day 1st, Rice and vegetable on day 2nd, salted rice on day three and Sweet Rice only on day four,” R.K Chadha President of the Citizen’s Forum said in a statement issued here on Friday.

Chadha said that as per the National Food Security Act 2013, better food facilities should be provided to the poor children for which relevant decision be taken up by the concerned State Governments. As such Punjab Government has decided to include milk, bananas and eggs in the Mid-Day meals of school children by approving the menu entailing a total cost of Rs 118.3 crores, he said.

Chadha said that in J&K State already budget for Mid-Day meals is crossing Rs 100 crore, whereas the population of the State is far more less than Punjab State, still the food is not up to the nutritional standards for the poor school children.

“Why not open high standard Community Kitchens with in a distance of 10 Km of all schools and provide packed nutritional food to schools as per practice started by Indian Railways,” he questioned. Chadha has appointed Deepak Handa, young educationist and Senior Executive Member of the Forum, who has recently resigned as State Secretary PDP and joined Citizen’s Forum to work for the betterment of school children of the State, which he said nobody was listening and interested in the PDP party fold. Handa will work for the development of Jammu region in particular, he added.

The signatories to the statement include ADGP (Retd) S.S Wazir, Dr Ravinder Madan, Dr Arun Gupta, R.K Handa, Arun Sharma, S.K Gupta, Deepak Handa former State Secretary PDP, Harbans Wahi, Jit Pal Sahni, Ashok Parihar, Anil Sethi, Anuj Dewan Raina, Aditya Sharma, Ashok Misra, M.S Kapoor, Veena Handa, Sarita Oswal, Samir Bhasin and Sunny Dua.