Inclement weather forced authorities to shut schools in Doda

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Torrential rains since Tuesday afternoon has created havoc in the whole Chenab region forced District Administration to close all educational institutions in view of inclement weather conditions. Meanwhile National Highway (NH1B) also got closed due to landslide at Bagger area for hours.

Like other parts of the state, Chenab region also experienced heavy rainfall which has triggered landslides at several places, due to which the vehicular movement on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway (NH1B) was disrupted for hours.

The 110 Km long Batote-Kishtwar National Highway (NH1B) got closed at Bagger area due to heavy landslides triggered after heavy rainfall.

Authorities started restoration work immediately after receiving information about landslide.

“Passengers and vehicles got stucked at Bagger area as Traffic was suspended after the highway got blocked by landslides triggered due to heavy rains, “said DySP Traffic NH1B Zohaib Hassan.

“After hectic efforts, we restored the highway for traffic,” DySP Traffic added, saying that passengers and other travelers must contact Traffic Control Units before leaving towards their respective destinations.

According to reports, after getting no respite from the intense cold wave conditions which swept entire Chenab region since yesterday, district administrations of Doda was forced to close all the educational institutions today.

“Due to the increasing hostility of the weather, we have decided to close all the educational institutions in the district for today as a precautionary measure. We will review the situation later in the day and accordingly a decision will be taken for coming days,”said DCC Doda, Dr Sagar Dattaray Doifode.