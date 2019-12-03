Incidents of Terrorist Violence decline, Cross Border Infiltration increase after 5th August 2019

157 Terrorists Neutralized during 2019 so far: Shri G. Kishan Reddy

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, in written replies to questions regarding terrorist infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha today, said that the incidents of terrorist violence have declined after 5th August 2019. During the 115 day period from 5th August 2019 till 27th November 2019, there have been 88 such incidents as compared to 106 such incidents from 12th April 2019 till 4th August 2019.

On the other hand, the Minister stated, there has been increase in the number of infiltration attempts from across the border. During the 88 day period from 5th August 2019 till 31st October 2019, there have been 84 such attempts as against 53 such attempts from 9th May 2019 till 4th August 2019. Correspondingly, estimated net infiltration has increased from 32 to 59 during the above period.

Shri Reddy stated that pursuant to Government’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, the security forces are taking proactive action against terrorists. Security agencies continue to receive inputs about the intention of terror outfits that are supported and sponsored from across the border, to indulge in terror attacks and breach of security in Jammu and Kashmir.

Based on these inputs and past history of cross border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, all necessary precautions and preventive steps including Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) are undertaken by the security forces in a proactive manner to flush out terrorists and 157 terrorists have been neutralized during the year 2019 so far. Moreover, security grid has mounted concerted efforts for launching operations against the residual terrorists, the Minister informed.

Shri Reddy further added that the Government of India has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration. This includes multi-tiered deployment along the International Border / Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping Security Forces with advanced weapons and taking proactive action against infiltrators.