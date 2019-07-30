Incharge cadres seek regularisation

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A joint meeting of all In-charge gazetted cadres of School Education Department of Jammu province was held here on Monday in which more than one hundred retired and serving incharge cadres participated.

The meeting was convened by Amar Nath Thakur, State Chairman SEECC to discuss the regularization issue jointly after the Court stayed.

“The regularisation of 8,000 in-Charge Gazette Cadre’s Joint Directors, CEOs, Principals, ZEOs, lecturers and headmasters has been stayed on July 17, 2019,” THakur said.

All speakers expressed their resentment in delaying the implementation of order issued after SAC decision to regularize all fresh and back-log as an exemption. Chief Secretary in this regard has also issued directions to regularize all in-charge officers till June 30, 2019, they said.

They appealed to the Governor Malik, Advisor Farooq Khan, Chief Secretary and Commissioner Secretary School Education to regularize all 8,000 in-charge gazetted officers at the earliest.