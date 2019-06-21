Incharge BDO Warwan attached

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Thursday ordered attachment of Incharge BDO Warwan District. “Pending inquiry and as recommended by Assistant Commissioner Development Kishtwar vide letter No ACDK/Estt-307/2019-20/2248-2261 dated June 19, 2019, Riaz Ahmed Lone, I/c Block Development Officer Warwan is hereby attached in the Directorate of Rural Development Jammu with immediate effect,” reads the order issued by Director General, Rural Development Jammu. “Further, Tariq Suhrawarthy, Block Development Officer Inderwal shall look after the work of Block Warwan in addition to his own duties till further orders,” the order stated.
