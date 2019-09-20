In Trump’s interest

Dear Editor, Trump wants to meet both leaders because he knows that many Indians and Pakistanis are citizens of America and will be participants in the 2020 US elections. In reality, Trump does not want peace between India and Pakistan, because when both neighbours quarrel and talk of war, the US weapons market benefits. Narayan Hari, Chandigarh.
