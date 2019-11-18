In the right hands

Dear Editor,

It was encouraging to learn that Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has nominated Dr Manmohan Singh to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance. Hopefully, his expert opinion would continue to be available for the good of the nation. However, one earnestly wishes that all goes well, as and when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman happens to interact with Dr Singh during the meetings of the reconstituted committee.She had recently cast aspersions on him and the former RBI Governor, Raghuram Rajan, by remarking that Indian PSBs faced the ‘worst phase’ during their tenure. It was not a welcome development, for sure.

Kumar Gupt,

Panchkula.